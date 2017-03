Trace Adkins just released the music video for “Watered Down,” the first single from his new album “Something’s Going On,” which drops Friday.

The clip has Trace grappling with middle age, as wakes up and starts his day. The video follows him as he works in the field, which is obviously harder than when he was younger, but still brings him satisfaction.

Trace fans can catch him playing songs from his new album on tour. He’s scheduled to hit Canton, Ohio on April 6th.