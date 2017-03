By: Jon Corrigan

In 2017, we’ll once again visit the small town of Derry, Maine, in a remake of Stephen King’s novel and 1990 film It.

The new version, which stars Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things and Bill Skarsgård, follows seven children as they come face-to-face with a monster that takes the form of a clown called Pennywise.

If the trailer is any indication, this film looks to be just as terrifying as the original.