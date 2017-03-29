One Crayola Crayon Set To Be Retired

March 29, 2017 5:42 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

If you like to color outside the lines, you’re about to have less choice. That’s because one Crayola crayon will no longer call the 24-count box of crayons “home.” Executives at Crayola have announced today one of its colors will be “retired.”

No one’s hinting which color that might be, or if it will be replaced. And if you’re Crayola fan, you can get the word from them personally – as the retirement announcement will be made via Facebook Friday morning at 8:15am ET in Times Square. Ironically, Friday is also National Crayon Day.

  • What colors are up for grabs? At present, the box of 24 has red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray.
