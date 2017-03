By: Jon Corrigan

Maren Morris debuted a bold new look yesterday, just ahead of the 52nd annual ACM Awards this Sunday.

The “My Church” singer chopped off her long locks and took to Instagram to show off her new hairdo.

Morris’ boyfriend — fellow country artist Ryan Hurd — provided his stamp of approval, writing on his own Instagram page: “Daaaaaaaaaaaaaamn.”

Check it out for yourself: