Keith Urban Not Happy About Nicole Kidman’s Work Injuries

No real man wants to see his woman hurt, and Keith Urban is DEFINITELY a real man. So you can imagine his chagrin when Nicole Kidman came home with bruises on her body, courtesy of her violent scenes on “Big Little Lies.”

Nicole plays Celeste, a woman in a deeply twisted, frequently volatile relationship with her husband, Perry, played by Alexander Skarsgard. To the outside world, they look like the perfect couple. Behind closed doors, she’s been suffering from a never-ending cycle of psychosexual abuse, which she mistakes for love or intense passion.

The Oscar winner didn’t realize how much the character had affected her. She’d go home in pain because she was literally being thrown around at work. She said, “At one point, Keith was like, ‘I’m going to take a photo of your back because it’s covered in deep, massive bruises.’ He was devastated seeing it, but then he would say, ‘But I have an artist wife!’”