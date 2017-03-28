Zac Brown Drops Over $300K For Champion Steer At Houston Rodeo

March 28, 2017 5:45 AM By Chuck Edwards

Prior to closing out the final night of the Houston Rodeo with a performance with his band on Sunday (March 26th), Zac Brown and his wife, Shelly, attended the RodeoHouston auction where they picked up a prize steer. On Saturday (March 25th), Zac and Shelly placed their winning bid for the Junior Market Reserve Champion steer. The animal reportedly sold for the second highest price at the auction — a whopping $330,000!

The Zac Brown Band’s new album, Welcome Home, will be released on May 12th. They kick off their Welcome Home tour that same day in their hometown of Atlanta.

