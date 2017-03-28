Thomas Rhett Has A Huge Sneaker Collection

If you’re lucky enough to attend Thomas Rhett’s Home Team tour, one thing about his getup might surprise you — he no longer wears cowboy boots on stage. Because his show is so energetic, Thomas ditched the boots for some comfy sneakers to make it easier to move around. As a country star, he says this wardrobe transition was absolutely “terrifying.” (Billboard)
The change did spark a bit of an obsession, however, and now Thomas can’t even count the number of sneakers he buys each year.
- Each tour has a sneaker theme, and you’ll notice Thomas’s band members all rock the same style shoe on stage.
- Thomas and his band are wearing Nike Cortez sneakers on the Home Team tour.