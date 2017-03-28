These 43 Metro Detroit Bars Sold the Most Liquor in 2016

By: Jon Corrigan
MLive.com, using data provided by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, released a list of the bars, stadiums and venues that purchased (and presumably sold) the most liquor in 2016.
Of the 50 “bars” on MLive‘s list, a whopping 43 are right here in Metro Detroit.
The Pantheion Club in Dearborn claimed the state’s top spot, dethroning last year’s champ Punch Bowl Social, which dropped to ninth.
Below are the 43 Metro Detroit establishments that made the list, with their state ranking in parentheses.
43. (48th in MI) – The Bosco Lounge, Ferndale
42. (47th) – Scores, Detroit
41. (46th) – Art & Jake’s Sports Grill, Shelby Township
40. (45th) – The Flight Club, Inkster
39. (44th) – Starter’s Bar & Grill, Detroit
38. (43rd) – Knight’s, Ann Arbor
37. (42nd) – TGI Friday’s, Southfield
36. (40th) – Dooleys, Roseville
35. (39th) – Ali Baba, Sterling Heights
34. (36th) – The Sugar House, Detroit
33. (35th) – The Woodward Bar, Detroit
32. (34th) – Red Coat Tavern, West Bloomfield
31. (33rd) – DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
30. (32nd) – RUB BBQ, Detroit
29. (31st) – 220 Merrill, Birmingham
28. (30th) – The Post Local Bistro, Plymouth
27. (29th) – Nikki’s Pizza, Detroit
26. (28th) – Market North End, Birmingham
25. (27th) – Starters Bar and Grill at Studio One, Detroit
24. (26th) – Ford Field, Detroit
23. (25th) – Legends, Detroit
22. (24th) – Golden Fleece, Detroit
21. (23rd) – The Old Shillelagh, Detroit
20. (21st) – The Last Word, Ann Arbor
19. (20th) – Good Time Charleys, Ann Arbor
18. (19th) – Penna’s of Sterling, Sterling Heights
17. (18th) – O’Tooles Tavern, Royal Oak
16. (17th) – Shenandoah Golf and Country Club, West Bloomfield
15. (16th) – Townhouse, Detroit
14. (15th) – Standby, Detroit
13. (14th) – Cheetah’s on the Strip, Detroit
12. (13th) – Fifth Avenue, Royal Oak
11. (12th) – Joe Louis Arena, Detroit
10. (11th) – Woodward Imperial, Ferndale
9. (10th) – The Palace of Auburn Hills
8. (9th) – Punch Bowl Social, Detroit
7. (8th) – 7 Bar Grill, Southfield
6. (7th) – Comerica Park, Detroit
5. (6th) – Uptown Grille, Walled Lake
4. (5th) – Flood’s, Detroit
3. (4th) – The Penthouse Club, Detroit
2. (3rd) – The Coliseum, Detroit
1. (1st) – The Pantheion Club, Dearborn