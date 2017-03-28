These 43 Metro Detroit Bars Sold the Most Liquor in 2016

By: Jon Corrigan

MLive.com, using data provided by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, released a list of the bars, stadiums and venues that purchased (and presumably sold) the most liquor in 2016.

Of the 50 “bars” on MLive‘s list, a whopping 43 are right here in Metro Detroit.

The Pantheion Club in Dearborn claimed the state’s top spot, dethroning last year’s champ Punch Bowl Social, which dropped to ninth.

Below are the 43 Metro Detroit establishments that made the list, with their state ranking in parentheses.

43. (48th in MI) – The Bosco Lounge, Ferndale

42. (47th) – Scores, Detroit

41. (46th) – Art & Jake’s Sports Grill, Shelby Township

40. (45th) – The Flight Club, Inkster

39. (44th) – Starter’s Bar & Grill, Detroit

38. (43rd) – Knight’s, Ann Arbor

37. (42nd) – TGI Friday’s, Southfield

36. (40th) – Dooleys, Roseville

35. (39th) – Ali Baba, Sterling Heights

34. (36th) – The Sugar House, Detroit

33. (35th) – The Woodward Bar, Detroit

32. (34th) – Red Coat Tavern, West Bloomfield

31. (33rd) – DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

30. (32nd) – RUB BBQ, Detroit

29. (31st) – 220 Merrill, Birmingham

28. (30th) – The Post Local Bistro, Plymouth

27. (29th) – Nikki’s Pizza, Detroit

26. (28th) – Market North End, Birmingham

25. (27th) – Starters Bar and Grill at Studio One, Detroit

24. (26th) – Ford Field, Detroit

23. (25th) – Legends, Detroit

22. (24th) – Golden Fleece, Detroit

21. (23rd) – The Old Shillelagh, Detroit

20. (21st) – The Last Word, Ann Arbor

19. (20th) – Good Time Charleys, Ann Arbor

18. (19th) – Penna’s of Sterling, Sterling Heights

17. (18th) – O’Tooles Tavern, Royal Oak

16. (17th) – Shenandoah Golf and Country Club, West Bloomfield

15. (16th) – Townhouse, Detroit

14. (15th) – Standby, Detroit

13. (14th) – Cheetah’s on the Strip, Detroit

12. (13th) – Fifth Avenue, Royal Oak

11. (12th) – Joe Louis Arena, Detroit

10. (11th) – Woodward Imperial, Ferndale

9. (10th) – The Palace of Auburn Hills

8. (9th) – Punch Bowl Social, Detroit

7. (8th) – 7 Bar Grill, Southfield

6. (7th) – Comerica Park, Detroit

5. (6th) – Uptown Grille, Walled Lake

4. (5th) – Flood’s, Detroit

3. (4th) – The Penthouse Club, Detroit

2. (3rd) – The Coliseum, Detroit

1. (1st) – The Pantheion Club, Dearborn