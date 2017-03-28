Shane McAnally on the Day Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Hit the Media

The ACM’s are this Sunday night in Las Vegas! Miranda Lambert is one of country’s biggest stars and a favorite of mine. She’s just a bad ass no frills kind of girl. Her very public divorce with Blake Shelton was painful to watch as a big fan of hers and a woman. I could only imagine how she felt during that time. When her long awaited new song Vice hit the radio…. I was hooked on how it made me feel!! The perfect post divorce song that has earned her a BUNCH of ACM nominations. She’s up for Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single Record of the Year, Song of the Year for VICE also Video of the Year.

Shane McAnally who wrote the song Vice with Miranda is up for Songwriter of the Year. Take a listen to this back story on the day they wrote Vice.

Shane McAnally reveals what makes Miranda Lambert so brave and writing 'Vice' the day the news of the divorce broke out. pic.twitter.com/qdOHrGZzNx — Ran Fan (@randalourita) March 24, 2017

Good luck Miranda on Sunday night! Be sure to tune in to CBS at 8p for the ACM’s.