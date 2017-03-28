Shane McAnally on the Day Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Hit the Media

March 28, 2017 12:17 PM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: ACM's, Miranda Lambert, Shane McNally, Vice

The ACM’s are this Sunday night in Las Vegas!   Miranda Lambert is one of country’s biggest stars and a favorite of mine.  She’s just a bad ass no frills kind of girl.  Her very public divorce with Blake Shelton was painful to watch as a big fan of hers and a woman. I could only imagine how she felt during that time. When her long awaited new song Vice hit the radio…. I was hooked on how it made me feel!!   The perfect post divorce song that has earned her a BUNCH of ACM nominations.   She’s up for Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single Record of the Year, Song of the Year for VICE also Video of the Year. 

Shane McAnally who wrote the song Vice with Miranda is up for Songwriter of the Year.  Take a listen to this back story on the day they wrote Vice.

Good luck Miranda on Sunday night!  Be sure to tune in to CBS at 8p for the ACM’s.

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Hank Williams Jr. to Perform at Freedom HillGet ready for Hank Williams Jr. this summer!
Jake Owen is Coming to Royal Oak Music TheatreJake Owen is coming to Metro Detroit this April!

Listen Live