Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Her Life And Family

Nicole Kidman sat down with Jessica Rowe for a casual and revealing interview at the Business Chicks Lunch in Melbourne on Monday.

The private actress was more expansive than usual, discussing her love life, family and the recent death of her father.

The 49-year-old mother of four reveals that she still wants another child but that husband Keith Urban is trying to dissuade her: “Keith always says, ‘Remember the baby carriers, all of the stuff, no!’ For him the stuff was a lot, carrying it all, but I see it all with rose-colored glasses.”

Kidman has adopted children Connor and Isabella with ex Tom Cruise and two biological daughters Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose with Urban. She says she was told by doctors she could never conceive naturally and then became pregnant with Sunday Rose unexpectedly at age 40.

Kidman also opened up about the unexpected death of her father at age 75 in 2014: "There has been times when I've been on the floor and I don't think I can go on with the day; when I lost my dad that was probably the biggest loss ever in my life."

Kidman acknowledged that despite her glamorous Hollywood career, her life has had its share of pitfalls. “The worst that can happen is everything falls apart and you put it back together,” she shared.