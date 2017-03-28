Man Collects Torture Devices

March 28, 2017 10:59 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

You’re probably going to want skip any and all dinner parties at Steve Santini‘s house. The Ontario, Canada man collects antique torture devices…and displays them around his house.

What’s more, some of his 220 items, including a guillotine, are being used as furniture. He’s hoping his entire collection, which include whips, thumbscrews and finger presses, will land him a spot in  the Guinness World Record for most antique torture instruments owned by one person.

Sure, but it’s not likely to get him any dates…priorities?

Source: Metro

