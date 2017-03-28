Brett Young Is NOT About That Lake Life

WYCD Hoedown Artist Brett Young made the move from California to Nashville three years ago, and although he loves living in Music City, he hates that he’s totally landlocked. While there are several lakes in the area, the closest beach is in Florida and nearly a seven-hour drive away.
Brett Young says about being landlocked. “No, I’m not one of these people that can figure out a way to make the lake feel the same as the beach. It’s totally not. And there are fun things to do on the lake, but that doesn’t feel like home to me. When I get down to Florida, it feels like home.”
Brett won’t have much time for vacation, as he heads out on the American Made tour with Justin Moore and Lee Brice next month. Then on June 30th, Brett will be a part of the WYCD Hoedown!