Brett Young Is NOT About That Lake Life

Brett Young says about being landlocked. “No, I’m not one of these people that can figure out a way to make the lake feel the same as the beach. It’s totally not. And there are fun things to do on the lake, but that doesn’t feel like home to me. When I get down to Florida, it feels like home.”

Brett won’t have much time for vacation, as he heads out on the American Made tour with Justin Moore and Lee Brice next month. Then on June 30th, Brett will be a part of the WYCD Hoedown!