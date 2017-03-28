And The ACM Award Goes to…

Rob & Linda Show Wins Academy of Country Music Award! Rob Stone and Linda Lee have been recognized by the Academy of Country Music! Rob and Linda are the winners of the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards “On-Air Personality of the Year in a Major Market.”

The award highlights country radio on-air personalities that have, among other qualities, a strong on-air presence, contribute to the growth of local and national artists, and give back to the community. The award celebrates the shows accomplishments in 2016, the first full year the duo worked together.

Stone started his radio career in 2007 at a local Lansing station while attending Michigan State University. He continued his career in Lansing after graduation until he made the move to Detroit in 2012 to host evenings on WYCD. He hosted the evening program on WYCD until joining Lee for the “Rob & Linda” show in late 2015.

Rob Stone said, “I am extremely grateful to do what I love each and every day. We could not do it without all the incredible country music fans in Detroit! Linda and I are beyond thrilled to accept this esteemed award from the ACMs!”

Lee began her career at WYCD as a member of the morning show, and then later teamed up with co-host Chuck Edwards for the long running “Edwards & Lee” afternoon drive show. The pair were together on WYCD for 16 years. Edwards moved to mornings in late 2015 and Lee teamed with Rob Stone for the “Rob & Linda” show.

Linda Lee said, “Rob Stone and I are so blessed to work with the greatest country fans in the Motor City and the great staff at WYCD every day. We are deeply honored and humbled to be chosen to receive the ACM for the prestigious award!”

Rob and Linda, are invited to accept their award onstage at the “ACM Party for a Cause” held at The Joint in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 1st.

Don’t miss the ACM Awards LIVE on CBS Sunday, Apr. 2 8/7c!