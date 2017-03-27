Thomas Rhett To Drop Collaboration With Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett is teaming with Maren Morris for a new single that’s set to hit radio this Friday. The tune, “Craving You,” will be the first song from Thomas’ upcoming third album, which so far doesn’t have a release date.

“I remember hearing ‘Craving You’ and was immediately blown away by the story behind the longing of this guy who can’t wait to see his girl again,” Thomas shares. “It was so nice to be able to work with Maren whose voice is undeniably powerful and soulful, and just really adds a lot of intensity to the song.”

ONE MORE THING! Thomas is nominated for two ACM Awards and he says it’s “amazing” to have his tune “Die A Happy Man” nominated for Song of the Year. Thomas feels particularly lucky to be recognized because “there are so many songs that have been released this year that are so good.” Be sure to see if Thomas wins with the 52nd Annual ACM Awards air Sunday on CBS at 8pm ET.