By: Jon Corrigan

Everybody chill – Kristin Cavallari isn’t pregnant.

The 30-year-old mother of two had her Instagram following jumping to conclusions Sunday after posting a picture holding her stomach.

“Not sure why it looks like I’m holding a pregnant belly… wind was blowing and I was trying to hold down my romper,” she captioned the photo.

Cavallari is reportedly on vacation with husband Jay Cutler in Tulum, Mexico.

Crusin' 📸: JC . Not sure why it looks like I'm holding a pregnant belly…wind was blowing and I was trying to hold down my romper 😏 A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 25, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT