By: Jon Corrigan

For years we’ve heard Eminem reference his little girl Hailie Jade Scott Mathers in his music – however, she isn’t so little anymore.

The 21-year-old student at Michigan State University has grown-up without anyone realizing it, and the proof is in her Instagram:

Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side) A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:23pm PST

Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Mar 23, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

Mondays 😴 A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Jan 23, 2017 at 4:18pm PST