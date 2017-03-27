Watch Eric Church Cover Pearl Jam’s ‘Better Man’ in Concert

By Annie Reuter

Eric Church is in the middle of his Holdin’ My Own Tour where the country singer performs two sets a night for over three hours with no opener. At a recent tour stop in Washington, Church performed a spirited cover of Pearl Jam’s “Better Man” at Tacoma Dome.

The four-minute song started with Church alone on guitar as a spotlight shined brightly on him. As the song picked up his band joined in while Church belted each word. Watch Church’s performance of “Better Man” below.

“Better Man” hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Tracks chart in 1995. The song was written by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder while he was in high school and featured on the band’s 1994 album Vitalogy. Pearl Jam are set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this April. A major influence on rock fans, Pearl Jam have also made an impact on Church.

“That’s the best band I’ve ever seen,” Church told Country Countdown USA‘s Lon Helton of Pearl Jam in 2016. He also watched the band cut a live album during a performance at Nashville’s Third Man Records and says the experience was “one of my Top 3 favorite things I’ve ever done.”