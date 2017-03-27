Delta Takes Shot at United Airlines with Tweet About Leggings

March 27, 2017 12:35 PM By Jon Corrigan

By now you’ve probably heard that United Airlines barred two teenage girls from boarding a flight from Denver to Minneapolis Sunday morning after a gate agent decided her leggings were inappropriate. This set off a social media firestorm of hate, calling the airline intrusive, sexist, among other things.

One of the airlines’ competitor, Delta, decided to join-in on the social media-shaming with a passive-aggressive tweet about leggings.

Well done, Delta social media person, well done.

