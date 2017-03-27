Darius Rucker Gets Emotional As His South Carolina Gamecocks Make The Final Four

Darius Rucker sat courtside at Madison Square Garden in New York City yesterday (Sunday, March 26th) to watch his beloved South Carolina Gamecocks beat Florida to claim their spot in the Final Four for the first time ever. Darius, who attended the University of South Carolina, was basking in the victory with some of his college buddies and his son.

The singer was captured on video becoming emotional as the Gamecocks won the game, 77-70. He later told reporters, “If you’d have told me that (was going to happen) 10 years ago I’d have told you you were on crack.”

Darius Rucker on watching SC in the tourney at MSG: "If you'd have told me that 10 years ago I'd have told you you were on crack" pic.twitter.com/mvyiMSJCda — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 26, 2017

The Gamecocks take on Gonzaga on Saturday (April 1st) in the Final Four.