Customs Officials Seize More than 40,000 Counterfeit Condoms

March 27, 2017 11:07 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

United States customs officials seized more than 40,000 counterfeit condoms being imported to Puerto Rico.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations and the Food and Drug Administration seized the counterfeit condoms being sent to Puerto Rico from China over the course of five days.

“CBP works with its partners to protect consumers from imported products that threaten the health and safety of consumers,” Vernon Foret, Acting Director of Field Operations for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, said. “Counterfeit and pirated products threaten our economic security and undermine legitimate businesses that invest significant resources into manufacturing safe, quality products.”

The CBP warned that counterfeit goods may cause long-term health conditions and other problems, as they are not subject to quality controls.

“In the past, seized cosmetics have been found to contain hazardous substances including cyanide, arsenic, mercury, lead, urine and rat droppings,” the CPB said. “Fake condoms will not guard the user against sexually transmitted diseases and pregnancy.”

