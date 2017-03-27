Carrie Underwood’s Opry Milestone, Jason Aldean’s Daddy Daughter Day & More!

By: Roxanne Steele

The country queen Carrie Underwood had her 100th show at the Grand Ole Opry over the weekend. She shared some fun pictures from her milestone night!

And we all know that Carrie loves her some cupcakes!

When you play your 100th show at the @opry you shove your face into some delicious #IveyCake !!! That's just the way it goes! What an amazing night! Thanks to everyone who shared it with me! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Mar 25, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Looks like Jason Aldean was home for the weekend and spent a little time with his girl! Word is he also caught the Broadway show The Bodyguard The Musical, during it’s Nashville stay. Can this man be anymore perfect?!

Is Kid Rock sending a message with this tweet?! We are forever waiting for that new album…. He’s always had the rock country vibe, but I’d love to hear some straight country from Detroit’s finest! How about you?

Speaking of new music, Tim McGraw shared this awesome video about his new song with Faith called “Speak to a Girl.” Do you guys love this song as much as me?

Hollywood came out to celebrate Elton John’s 7oth birthday! John’s star studded bash at Red Studios had a guest list that included Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Katy Perry, James Corden, Roseanne Cash and many more. You always have to have a supermodel at your party too!

Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to the legend!

I just really liked this picture Canaan Smith so I’d thought I’d share it with you. Something about a guy and his guitar….

Chillax A post shared by Canaan Smith (@canaansmith) on Mar 25, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

Did you see any fun things from your favorite stars over the weekend? Feel free to share them with me.