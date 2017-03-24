Thomas Rhett Shares A Baby Update

March 24, 2017 5:46 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren gave fans an update on their baby on the way. The couple already revealed that they are having a baby girl, but in an Instagram post they confirmed the gender following a visit to the doctor.

“We just had our 20-week checkup and it is confirmed. We are having a girl,” Thomas shares. “Even though you all knew that.” Lauren then adds, “For sure, for sure now. We are 100-percent positive. We have seen everything.”

Of course the baby on the way isn’t the only upcoming addition to the family. When the couple announced they were expecting they also revealed that the are in the process of adopting a baby from Africa.

