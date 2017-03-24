‘This Old House’ to Feature 2 Detroit Home Restorations

By: Jon Corrigan

The cast and crew of PBS’ This Old House will visit Detroit for the first time this upcoming season – which features two local home restorations.

The 10 Detroit-based episodes premiere at 7:30 p.m. April 3 on Detroit Public Television and repeats at 9 a.m. April 9.

In addition to chronicling the restoration of two Detroit homes, the show visits the original site of Motown Records and the Henry Ford Estate on the campus of University of Michigan-Dearborn.

The This Old House team also meets with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, explores the contaminated water crisis in Flint and visits three urban farming initiatives, Detroit News reports.

There is a sold out community conversation about “This Old House – Detroit” tonight (March 24) at University of Detroit Mercy which will air as a special on DPTV at 9 p.m. on March 30.

A digital series about the show’s Detroit episodes is available now on ThisOldHouse.com.