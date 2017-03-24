Lucky WWII Vet From Michigan Wins Lottery On 94th Birthday

March 24, 2017 6:25 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Ervin Smolinski likes to give lottery tickets as birthday gifts and his family has returned the favor. So when he turned 94 recently, the World War II veteran from South Branch, Michigan got some scratch-offs and one from his daughter-in-law was a winner. In fact, he won the biggest prize he could with it – $300,000!

So what does Smolinski plan to spend his winnings on? Nothing extravagant, he says he just wants to buy a new shed and a better used car, and he’ll invest the rest.

I’m pretty frugal, I always shop sales and take care of my money and that won’t change,” the vet explains. “The only thing that will change is I won’t have as much stress in my life worrying about money.” And that’s the best present anyone could get!

