Lindsay Ell Drops Debut EP & Trust Us, It's 'Worth the Wait'

March 24, 2017 12:46 PM By Roxanne Steele
Lindsay Ell is a triple threat and a favorite of mine!   The Canadian country musician, singer and songwriter just released her long-awaited EP and it was definitely “Worth the Wait.” The album was produced by Kristian Bush.

This bad ass electric guitar player and drop dead gorgeous singer just turned 28 this week!  Happy Birthday girl and congrats on this masterpiece.   Let’s listen to a few of my favorites off the new EP, “Worth the Wait.”  This song Space gives me chills……

And the title track is fire too!

Worth the Wait features six tracks, including a cover of John Mayer’s “Stop This Train,” where Lindsay shows off her incredible guitar skills.

So if you’re not on the Lindsay Ell band wagon, climb on board people on get her new EP!  I love this song she did as part of the Forever Country Cover Series.

