We all know Carrie Underwood works hard to stay in shape and it seems she sometimes has an adorable workout partner who keeps her motivated. In case you missed it, Carrie shared video on Instagram of her working out with her two-year-old son Isaiah, and it’s just too cute.

“My workout buddy…mama’s in @caliabycarrie and the big man is in his fire truck PJs…whatever works!,” she captioned the video. “#StayThePath PS, please excuse my yoga form…I don’t do much yoga, but like to stretch.”