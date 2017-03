By: Jon Corrigan

What side do you sleep on?

According to Healthy, sleeping on your ride side isn’t doing your body any favors. In a video on Facebook, the health and wellness page lists five benefits right-side sleepers are missing out on every night.

Benefits from sleeping on your left side:

1. Improved lymph drainage

2. Better for your heart

3. Helps with digestion

4. Prevents anatomical peculiarities

5. Relief for your spleen