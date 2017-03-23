High School Uses A Lottery System To Assign Prom Dates

With the standard for promposals getting higher every year, high school students have to get creative when asking their dates to go. But Aquin High School in Freeport, Illinois has a way to make the decision of who to ask to the big dance simple.

Aquin uses a lottery system to match junior and senior boys with their prom dates. In the school library, the guys draw names of girls, while the girls wait in the gym. Then the guys do a skit for them before revealing who they’ll be taking to prom. Unconventional? Yep. But it’s the way they’ve been doing it for 91 years. And their students seem to like it.

“I think most people are in disbelief and a lot of people say they would hate it,” junior class adviser Michelle Gallagher explains. “But I think after they kind of hear the rest of the story and hear what goes into it, I think a lot of people are actually intrigued by it. It’s less of a date and more like something fun to do with your classmates.”

The tradition started as a way to ensure everyone would have a prom date and it does ensure no one is left out. But we can think of a few issues: What if someone doesn’t want to go? What if someone wants to go with the person they’re actually dating? What if you get stuck with an ex or someone you’ve been bullied by? But maybe these aren’t problems at Aquin High. At least it doesn’t leave anyone sitting around waiting to be asked.

Source: Yahoo