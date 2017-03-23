Heaven: A Club For Bacon Lovers

If you love bacon so much you wish you could join a club of bacon fans, now’s your chance.

There’s actually a group called BENSA – which stands for Bacon Enthusiasts ‘N Swine Aficionados. And its goal is to bring bacon lovers together.

Founder Eliza Cross, author of “101 Things to Do With Bacon” says BENSA is a lot like MENSA – the high IQ society – except for these “rules”:

BENSA takes bacon lovers of all intelligence levels

There IS a Bacon BENSA Intelligence Test, but it’s only four questions (easy).

Membership DOES have benefits – You get discounts to bacon-related events, like the Denver Bacon and Beer Classic, and members can share recipes and bacon memes.

Cross also wants to expand the club in the future – perhaps partnering with Sizzl, the bacon-lover’s dating app. Yes, that’s a real thing, and it’s sponsored by Oscar Meyer, (because of course it is).

Source: Extra Crispy