Heaven: A Club For Bacon Lovers

March 23, 2017 5:36 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

If you love bacon so much you wish you could join a club of bacon fans, now’s your chance.

There’s actually a group called BENSA – which stands for Bacon Enthusiasts ‘N Swine Aficionados. And its goal is to bring bacon lovers together.

Founder Eliza Cross, author of “101 Things to Do With Bacon” says BENSA is a lot like MENSA – the high IQ society – except for these “rules”:

  • BENSA takes bacon lovers of all intelligence levels
  • There IS a Bacon BENSA Intelligence Test, but it’s only four questions (easy).
  • Membership DOES have benefits – You get discounts to bacon-related events, like the Denver Bacon and Beer Classic, and members can share recipes and bacon memes.

Cross also wants to expand the club in the future – perhaps partnering with Sizzl, the bacon-lover’s dating app. Yes, that’s a real thing, and it’s sponsored by Oscar Meyer, (because of course it is).

 

Source: Extra Crispy

More from Frank Williams Jr.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Jake Owen is Coming to Royal Oak Music TheatreJake Owen is coming to Metro Detroit this April!
The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!

Listen Live