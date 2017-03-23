Brantley Gilbert at DTE Energy Music Theatre 2017: Ticket Information

March 23, 2017 8:48 AM By Jon Corrigan

In late February, Brantley Gilbert extended his 2017 The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour, including a show at DTE Energy Music Theatre in his announcement.

Gilbert will perform at the Clarkston, MI venue on Sunday, Aug. 13. Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

Pre-sale tickets are available on Thursday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the code BGWYCD.

“These shows in the arenas are so loud and so wild,” Gilbert says of the road. “You almost can’t hold that energy in the building, but come summer—when we take it outside—it’s a whole other kind of deal when we get outside with the BG Nation.”

