By: Jon Corrigan

Which member of Love Actually has aged most gracefully? That’s the question posed by the film’s cast in a clip teasing their upcoming reunion.

Andrew Lincoln, Keira Knightley, Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and your favorite cast members will reunite in Red Nose Day Actually during NBC’s The Red Nose Day Special this May.

The special will premiere on BBC 1 in the U.K. on March 24 and will re-air on NBC in the U.S. on May 25.