Roxanne’s Hometown Rundown!

I’m so excited to launch a new community feature called “Hometown Rundown.” There is always SO much going on in our communities that don’t always get talked about. This is a place to share your charity events, from 5K walks, your church fish fry, cancer fundraisers, school events and more. Whatever is going on in your “hometown” let us know. Feel free to email me roxanne@wycd.com

Here’s a few events to check out!

WYCD’s Jammin for Joseph March 22nd at the Fillmore Detroit. We are very excited to bring the Eli Young Band and William Michael Morgan. Join us and help us raise funds for Team Joseph, a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. You can purchase Vip tickets which include a pre-show meet and greet with the artists and a strolling dinner – for $125. Click HERE to get tickets with LiveNation. We hope to see you there for Team Joseph! More info at www.WYCD.com

Smash Women’s Softball Fundraiser March 26 4-7p at Tipsy McStaggers 7280 E 12 Mile, Warren. Help the girls raise money for their team to compete in the Women’s World Tournament in Florida in September at ESPN Field against women’s softball teams from all over the country! Just $15 gets you all the pizza, pasta, and salad you can eat! Details HERE!

Couture for the Cure Charity Fashion Show on April 2nd at Wyndham Garden 34911 Van Dyke, Sterling Heights benefiting Mission of Love Cancer Foundation for kids. Tickets available at the door or www.eventbrite.com. Mention 99.5 and get a $5.00 discount at the door! 100% of the proceeds get donated! Come enjoy a fashion show, cash bar, raffles and more while supporting a great cause! The back story to this charity fashion show is that it’s put on by Peytyn Herron who’s just 9 years-old from Troy! This is her company and her designs! Peytyn is very passionate about raising money for children with cancer as her neighbor passed away two years ago, at age 13, from brain cancer. Click HERE to learn more about the young designer and model Peytyn!

St. Valentine Church The parish is celebrating their 70th Anniversary on April 22nd. Join them for mass, dinner, dancing and a silent auction to support the school and the great work they do in the community. More info HERE!