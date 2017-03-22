LIST: Labrador Retriever Is America’s Most Popular Dog

While there are certainly some people out there who don’t love dogs, there’s no doubt the majority of Americans are dog lovers, and there’s no doubt everyone has their favorite breed of pooch. But it seems there’s just one dog breed out there that most Americans simply love the best.

For the 26th year in a row, the Labrador Retriever tops the American Kennel Club’s list of America’s most popular dog. It isn’t much of a surprise that the Lab earns the top spot, since it’s considered a family friendly pooch, with an eager-to-please temperament.

Several dog breeds seem to be rising in popularity and may one day give the Lab a run for its money. For example, the Rottweiler is now the eighth most popular breed, its highest ranking since 1997. In addition, all sorts of terriers gained in popularity, with the Russell Terrier moving up 14 spots to 90th and the Rat Terrier moving five spots to 96th. Meanwhile, the Yorkshire Terrier lands in the Top Ten at number nine.

2016 Most Popular Dogs in the U.S.

(click here for a complete rankings)

Labrador Retriever German Shepherd Golden Retriever Bulldog Beagle French Bulldog Poodle Rottweiler Yorkshire Terrier Boxer

Source: American Kennel Club