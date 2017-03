Jason Aldean and wife Brittany celebrated their second wedding anniversary yesterday, and Brittany decided to mark the occasion by sharing some video from their wedding celebration in Cancun, Mexico.

The couple looks gloriously happy in the video, with Brittany sporting a long-sleeve lace gown, and Jason a khaki suit.

Jason also shared a photo from the special day, captioning it, “Happy 2 year Anniversary to my baby! Blessed to get to spend my life with my best friend.”