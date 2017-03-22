Everything Coming to Netflix in April 2017

By: Jon Corrigan
Netflix announced today everything that’s coming to the streaming service in April 2017.
Highlighting the new additions is Schindler’s List, alongside Gremlins, Tropic Thunder, and Cool Runnings. As for new Netflix originals is Adam Sandler movie Sandy Wexler, Bill Nye Saves the World Season 1 and the next special from comedian Louis C.K., to name a few.
Check everything out below:
April 1
A Weekend with the Family
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Across the Universe
An American Tail
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster
Boy Bye
Born To Be Free
Cool Runnings
Good Witch: Season 2
Gremlins
Only for One Night
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’
Scooby-Doo
Schindler’s List
Something’s Gotta Give
Thunderstruck
Wynonna Earp: Season 1
Trouble with the Curve
Tropic Thunder
The Tenth Man
April 2
The D Train
April 4
Chewing Gum: Season 2 (Netflix original)
Louis C.K. 2017 (Netflix original)
April 6
Disney’s The BFG
April 7
El Faro De Las Orcas (Netflix original film)
Dawn of the Croods: Season 3 (Netflix original)
The Get Down: Part 2 (Netflix original)
Win It All (Netflix original film)
April 8
Kubo and the Two Strings
April 10
Documentary Now!: Season 2
April 11
Kevin Hart: What Now
April 12
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2
April 14
Chelsea: Season 2 (Netflix original)
El Elegido
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (Netflix original)
Sandy Wexler (Netflix original film)
April 15
Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Slam (Netflix original)
April 18
Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (Netflix original)
April 19
A Plastic Ocean
April 21
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Girlboss: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Sand Castle (Netflix original film)
Tales by Light: Season 2 (Netflix original)
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4 (Netflix original)
The Prestige
Tramps (Netflix original film)
April 22
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3
The Secret Life of Pets
April 23
Liv and Maddie: Season 4
Phantom
April 24
Long Nights Short Mornings
April 25
Disney’s Queen of Katwe
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared (Netflix original film)
Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (Netflix original)
April 26
Real Rescues: Season 6-7
Trust
April 27
Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1 (Netflix original)
April 28
A Murder in the Park
Casting JonBenet (Netflix original)
Dear White People: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Rodney King (Netflix original film)
Small Crimes (Netflix original film)
April 30
Sofia the First: Season 3