Everything Coming to Netflix in April 2017

By: Jon Corrigan

Netflix announced today everything that’s coming to the streaming service in April 2017.

Highlighting the new additions is Schindler’s List, alongside Gremlins, Tropic Thunder, and Cool Runnings. As for new Netflix originals is Adam Sandler movie Sandy Wexler, Bill Nye Saves the World Season 1 and the next special from comedian Louis C.K., to name a few.

Check everything out below:

April 1

A Weekend with the Family

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Across the Universe

An American Tail

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster

Boy Bye

Born To Be Free

Cool Runnings

Good Witch: Season 2

Gremlins

Only for One Night

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’

Scooby-Doo

Schindler’s List

Something’s Gotta Give

Thunderstruck

Wynonna Earp: Season 1

Trouble with the Curve

Tropic Thunder

The Tenth Man

April 2

The D Train

April 4

Chewing Gum: Season 2 (Netflix original)

Louis C.K. 2017 (Netflix original)

April 6

Disney’s The BFG

April 7

El Faro De Las Orcas (Netflix original film)

Dawn of the Croods: Season 3 (Netflix original)

The Get Down: Part 2 (Netflix original)

Win It All (Netflix original film)

April 8

Kubo and the Two Strings

April 10

Documentary Now!: Season 2

April 11

Kevin Hart: What Now

April 12

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2

April 14

Chelsea: Season 2 (Netflix original)

El Elegido

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (Netflix original)

Sandy Wexler (Netflix original film)

April 15

Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Slam (Netflix original)

April 18

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (Netflix original)

April 19

A Plastic Ocean

April 21

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Girlboss: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Sand Castle (Netflix original film)

Tales by Light: Season 2 (Netflix original)

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4 (Netflix original)

The Prestige

Tramps (Netflix original film)

April 22

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

The Secret Life of Pets

April 23

Liv and Maddie: Season 4

Phantom

April 24

Long Nights Short Mornings

April 25

Disney’s Queen of Katwe

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared (Netflix original film)

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (Netflix original)

April 26

Real Rescues: Season 6-7

Trust

April 27

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1 (Netflix original)

April 28

A Murder in the Park

Casting JonBenet (Netflix original)

Dear White People: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Rodney King (Netflix original film)

Small Crimes (Netflix original film)

April 30

Sofia the First: Season 3