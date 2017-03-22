A Chat With Delta Rae! [AUDIO]

By: Roxanne Steele

Big Machine’s Valroy Music home to stars like Justin Moore also have the country group Delta Rae on their label. The band stopped by WYCD to play for us and they were awesome! If you missed our Facebook Live video click HERE to check it out. Delta Rae has been around for a few years. You might remember this song.

This explosive group chatted with me about their new song, ” A Long and Happy Life” which was written from a very personal space. WYCD played that song for the first time in Detroit! That’s always a special moment. Take a listen to the back story behind this meaningful song.

Thanks for visiting WYCD Delta Rae and we can’t wait to have you back in Detroit!