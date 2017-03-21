UPDATE: Linda Lee Continues To Fiercely Battle Cancer

March 21, 2017 9:00 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Linda Lee called into Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald this morning to update WYCD Nation on her continued fight with Stage 4 Small Cell Lung Cancer. Linda started a groundbreaking new treatment called Immunotherapy. Linda says, “People used to assume that a stage 4 cancer diagnose was a death sentence. Not anymore. You can manage and treat the disease and Immune-therapy is the ticket.” The treatment helps her immune system recognize cancer cells as bad cells, so they attack the bad cell.

Linda has been splitting her time in Florida and in Michigan. When she’s not being treated at the Henry Ford Josephine Ford Cancer Institute, Linda is living it up in the warm weather with her truck driving hubby, Jeff! She says she could get the treatment down in Florida, but she is getting World Class treatment with her dream team of doctors right here at home!

Get Well Soon Linda!! WE LOVE YOU!!!!

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Jake Owen is Coming to Royal Oak Music TheatreJake Owen is coming to Metro Detroit this April!
The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!

Listen Live