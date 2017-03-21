UPDATE: Linda Lee Continues To Fiercely Battle Cancer

Linda Lee called into Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald this morning to update WYCD Nation on her continued fight with Stage 4 Small Cell Lung Cancer. Linda started a groundbreaking new treatment called Immunotherapy. Linda says, “People used to assume that a stage 4 cancer diagnose was a death sentence. Not anymore. You can manage and treat the disease and Immune-therapy is the ticket.” The treatment helps her immune system recognize cancer cells as bad cells, so they attack the bad cell.

Linda has been splitting her time in Florida and in Michigan. When she’s not being treated at the Henry Ford Josephine Ford Cancer Institute, Linda is living it up in the warm weather with her truck driving hubby, Jeff! She says she could get the treatment down in Florida, but she is getting World Class treatment with her dream team of doctors right here at home!

Get Well Soon Linda!! WE LOVE YOU!!!!