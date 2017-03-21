Thomas Rhett’s Adoption Roller Coaster

Thomas says, “The process of adopting someone from a different country is really, really strenuous, and you find out a lot about yourself, you know, when you’re over there, and you and your wife are staying in a hotel room for a month and a half. And you wake up, and you think you’re going to get some news, and you don’t get it. Really the best way I can describe the adoption process is an emotional roller coaster. We’re finally over that hump and cannot wait to get our child home.”

Thomas is now on the road, headlining his Home Team tour.