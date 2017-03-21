The Detroit Red Wings Just Made a Huge Signing & It’s Not a Player

By: Jon Corrigan

Labatt Blue has signed a five-year deal as the official Canadian beer import of the Detroit Red Wings and Little Caesars Arena, WXYZ.com reports.

ICYMI: Labatt Blue signed on as a Landmark partner at @LCA_Detroit & will host Labatt Blue Night at The Joe 3/24 – https://t.co/Q53eORC7Zu pic.twitter.com/xQ9s1X4jGb — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 21, 2017

“For more than 75 years, Labatt has been enjoyed by people in Detroit and throughout the state of Michigan and is currently the number one import beer in the state,” a Labatt Blue representative said. “Partnering with the Detroit Red Wings provides a great opportunity to connect with some of the passionate fans during the games.”

The company will have a Labatt Blue Zone bar on Little Caesars Arena’s main concourse as well as rights to the Labatt Blue Club inside the arena.

The Red Wings will host a Labatt Blue night at Joe Louis Arena this Friday, March 24.