A Thousand Horses Grateful Their Friends Sent Them Their New Single

A Thousand Horses recently released the new single “Preachin’ to the Choir,” and believe it or not, it is the first tunes they recorded and released that they didn’t actually write.

The track was written by their friends, The Warren Brothers, Morgan Wallen and Heather Morgan, who they’ve been working with for years, and their buddy Brett Warren just knew it would be right for them.

Michael Hobby says the tune instantly spoke to them, noting, “it sounds like us and it speaks to our fans.” He adds, “So we couldn’t be more excited about it and grateful that they sent it to us.”