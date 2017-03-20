Kelsea Ballerini to Perform at the 2017 ACM Awards

By Amanda Wicks

Kelsea Ballerini has been added to the growing list of names performing at this year’s ACM Awards.

Related: ACM Watch: Will ‘May We All’ Endear Traditional Country Fans to Florida Georgia Line?

She’ll join previously announced performers Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Maren Morris.

Morris recently won the award for New Female Vocalist of the Year. As for Ballerini, she’ll be competing in two categories: Female Vocalist of the Year and Video of the Year Presented by Xfinity for her single “Peter Pan.”

The ACM Awards will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will return to co-host for the second year in a row when the broadcast airs live on April 2nd at 8:00 pm ET on CBS.