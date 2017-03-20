Justin Moore Doesn’t Want To Be Surprised By The Sex Of His Baby

Justin Moore and his wife Kate are expecting their fourth child later this year, and he and his wife can’t seem to agree on whether or not to find out the gender of the baby before Kate gives birth.

The couple already has three daughters, so Justin is anxious to find out what they’re having, but he says his wife is insistent on keeping it a surprise. “That’s a battle that’s ongoing in my house,” he says, although he knows it’s one he won’t win. He adds, “she doesn’t want to find out, so we’re not going to find out.”