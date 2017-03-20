Hometown Hero – Teen Plans To Give Most Of His Half Million Lottery Win To Parents

March 20, 2017 3:40 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

The Ingham County teen who just won $500,000 in an instant lottery game won’t be keeping most of his money. The anonymous 19-year-old tells state lottery officials he plans to invest $5,000 of his prize and then give the rest to his parents.

“My parents have done so much for my sister and me,” he says in a lottery bureau release. “Helping them takes a big weight off of their shoulders and mine.”

The teen says he initially thought people were playing a trick on him, “until I saw how excited they were about the ticket.” And we’re pretty sure his parents will be more excited when he shares the wealth.

Source: The Lansing State Journal

