Hasbro Unveils New Monopoly Tokens

Monopoly is giving The Boot, the boot. Hasbro has unveiled the playing pieces that will be included in the newest edition of the classic board game and three beloved tokens are being replaced, including the Boot, the wheelbarrow, and, as previously announced, the thimble.

So, what will take their place? Well, the new additions will include a rubber ducky, a penguin and a T-Rex, along with originals the top hat, race car, battleship, the Scottie dog, and the cat, which joined the party in 2013 after a nationwide vote.

While some of the new pieces may seem out of place (come on a rubber ducky?), it could have been worse. The Hasbro poll to pick the new tokens included potential additions that included emojis and even a bunny slipper. More than 4.3 million voted for the latest editions from more than 146 countries.