Hasbro Unveils New Monopoly Tokens

March 20, 2017 5:38 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Monopoly is giving The Boot, the boot. Hasbro has unveiled the playing pieces that will be included in the newest edition of the classic board game and three beloved tokens are being replaced, including the Boot, the wheelbarrow, and, as previously announced, the thimble.

So, what will take their place? Well, the new additions will include a rubber ducky, a penguin and a T-Rex, along with originals the top hat, race car, battleship, the Scottie dog, and the cat, which joined the party in 2013 after a nationwide vote.

While some of the new pieces may seem out of place (come on a rubber ducky?), it could have been worse. The Hasbro poll to pick the new tokens included potential additions that included emojis and even a bunny slipper. More than 4.3 million voted for the latest editions from more than 146 countries.

monopoly new token lineup Hasbro Unveils New Monopoly Tokens

Photo: Hasbro

  • But if you’re a traditionalist there’s still time to get your hands on the old game. Hasbro says the new pieces won’t make their official debut until the fall.
More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017: Complete LineupLady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young and more!

Listen Live