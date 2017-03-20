Gross or Neat?: Woman’s Hair Measures 90-Inches-Long (VIDEO)

March 20, 2017 7:24 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

Aliia Nasyrova is a real life Rapunzel. The woman from Riga, Latvia has been growing out her hair from 20 years and it’s officially reached 90-inches-long.

As you might imagine, having a mane that long is not exactly easy. The 4.5-pounds of hair takes an entire day to air dry and an hour to brush through. It even takes up it’s own space in the bed, which isn’t always easy for Aliia’s hubby, Ivan Balaban.

“I am always cuddling up the wall to give more space for hair, so there is no way I can damage it accidentally, mix them up or harm it any other way,” Ivan explains, adding that he sees his wife’s hair as another family member. “I always talk to the braid respectfully. Sometimes I ask it to move a bit.”

Source: Barcroft 

More from Frank Williams Jr.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Jake Owen is Coming to Royal Oak Music TheatreJake Owen is coming to Metro Detroit this April!
The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!

Listen Live