First Day of Spring Brings Free DQ!

March 20, 2017 5:36 AM By Steve Grunwald

It may not feel like it everywhere in the country, but Spring has sprung (astronomically, at least) and Dairy Queen has found a fun way to celebrate. Anyone that hits a local DQ – as long as it’s not in a mall – you’ll score a free small vanilla soft-serve cone with the signature curl on the top (one per person). Want it dipped in chocolate? You can, but it’ll cost you $1 – and it’s worth it, but more on that in a minute.

Dubbed “Free Cone Day” by Dairy Queen, the company has something more than giving away product on their minds: they use this day to collect donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. So if you feel inspired by the cause, you can drop off your donation before picking up your cone OR donate when you get your cone dipped! To find out how you can donate to Children’s Miracle Network facilities, CLICK HERE and in the meantime, go get your cone on!

