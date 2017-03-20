Every State’s Favorite HBO Original Series: See What Michiganders Binge Watch

March 20, 2017 1:58 PM By Jon Corrigan

I don’t think it’s far-fetched to say HBO produces the best original content on television – even if you didn’t count Game of Thrones.

And with so much great programming to choose from, a map created by CableTV.com shows which HBO series is most popular in every state.

It’s no surprise that series with geographic relevance were top choices in those respective states, like The Sopranos to New Jersey, The Wire to Maryland, Ballers to Florida, Deadwood to South Dakota, Sex and the City to New York, Silicon Valley to California, etc.

Michigan, however, is a fan of one of the network’s newer series Divorce, which stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church.

Check out the full map below:

frontier hbo series by state b Every States Favorite HBO Original Series: See What Michiganders Binge Watch

(Credit: CableTV.com)

 

