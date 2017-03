By: Jon Corrigan

It may not look (or feel) like it, but spring has officially arrived.

To celebrate, Dairy Queen is offering a free soft-serve vanilla ice cream cone to customers – one per person – at all non-mall locations in the U.S., while supplies last.

Welcome spring with a taste of summer. Visit #FreeConeDay on Monday, March 20th for one free small vanilla cone. pic.twitter.com/zAbSFGkM1B — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 13, 2017

The promotion also aims to raise donation money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

To find a Dairy Queen location near you, click here.