By: Jon CorriganĀ

Comedy Central isn’t done with the Motor City yet, as the network has picked up a second season of the scripted comedy Detroiters.

The series, currently in the midst of its first first season, stars co-creators, executive producers, Detroit-natives and real-life best friends Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson as two small-time ad men in Detroit.

Season two is set to launch sometime in 2018.