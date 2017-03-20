Chuck Berry Dies, Michigan Wins BIG, Garth Brooks Rocks SXSW & More in ‘Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up’

By Roxanne Steele
By: Roxanne Steele

Saturday afternoon the sad news broke of the passing of the Rock ‘n’ Roll legend Chuck Berry.  He was the true ‘King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” who defined what being a musician was all about.  An electrifying guitarist, Berry’s music crossed all boundaries back then, today and always!

“Curiosity provoked me to lay a lot of our country stuff on our predominantly black audience and some of our black audience began whispering ‘who is that black hillbilly at the Cosmo?’” ~ Chuck Berry

SO many great tributes to the legend hit the internet.

Speaking of musicians who can shred a guitar….. Lindsay Ell had a big announcement this weekend!!

South by Southwest took place this weekend in Austin, Texas.   Garth Brooks hit up the music festival and rocked that party! It was a free concert for residents.

Pop that champagne boys!!  March Madness brought us a CRAZY good game on Sunday! A BIG win for Michigan!

Looks like Kelsea Ballerini brought her dog to the show! We hope she brings him to the Hoedown this summer! Get your tickets Detroit!

loved having my sweet scruffy boy on the road this weekend. #Dibsthedog

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

Did you see any fun moments from your favorite celebrities this weekend?  Feel free to share it with me.  I’d love to see it!

