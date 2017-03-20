Chuck Berry Dies, Michigan Wins BIG, Garth Brooks Rocks SXSW & More in ‘Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up’

By: Roxanne Steele

Saturday afternoon the sad news broke of the passing of the Rock ‘n’ Roll legend Chuck Berry. He was the true ‘King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” who defined what being a musician was all about. An electrifying guitarist, Berry’s music crossed all boundaries back then, today and always!

“Curiosity provoked me to lay a lot of our country stuff on our predominantly black audience and some of our black audience began whispering ‘who is that black hillbilly at the Cosmo?’” ~ Chuck Berry

SO many great tributes to the legend hit the internet.

This man invented rock guitar as we know it. Thanks for everything Chuck 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/r5ltKcxc2Q — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) March 18, 2017

Goodbye sir. Thank you for your big idea. It changed the way my heart feels the beat. #ChuckBerry #RIP pic.twitter.com/qb5USm85vY — Kristian Bush (@kristianbush) March 18, 2017

I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zQbH5bo9V — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

When I was 10 years old and I dreamed every night of moving to America, Chuck Berry played the soundtrack. He rocked the world. RIP. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 18, 2017

Speaking of musicians who can shred a guitar….. Lindsay Ell had a big announcement this weekend!!

The time has come….I am finally getting to release a bunch of new songs!! ONE week from today. I promise it's going to be #worththewait. 😉 pic.twitter.com/CyJxSbLw9l — Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) March 17, 2017

South by Southwest took place this weekend in Austin, Texas. Garth Brooks hit up the music festival and rocked that party! It was a free concert for residents.

AUSTIN I loved EVERYTHING about tonight and could have gone ALL night long!!! love, love, love, g pic.twitter.com/fqPD0SlPuW — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 19, 2017

Pop that champagne boys!! March Madness brought us a CRAZY good game on Sunday! A BIG win for Michigan!

Looks like Kelsea Ballerini brought her dog to the show! We hope she brings him to the Hoedown this summer! Get your tickets Detroit!

loved having my sweet scruffy boy on the road this weekend. #Dibsthedog A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Mar 18, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

Did you see any fun moments from your favorite celebrities this weekend? Feel free to share it with me. I’d love to see it!